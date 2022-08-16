Nothing could've prepared us for what a beautiful couple Lizzo and fashion supermodel Tyson Beckford would make in her new music video for "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)." Making her (and all of our) wildest dreams come true, she brought the 51-year-old heartthrob to the desert for her self-titled album single.

The visual follows Lizzo as a runaway bride, recreating scenes from her breakout "Truth Hurts" music video in 2019. After leaving herself and a shirtless pastor at the altar, she speeds across the desert highway in a red convertible and stomps through sand hills wearing white platform combat boots.

When all hope seems lost, Beckford appears on a motorcycle. A sight for sand-filled eyes, it seems almost too good to be true. The two get cozy and Lizzo goes in for the kiss, more ready than ever. Just as she does, her friends arrive to retrieve the runaway bride. What they find, though, is not a pretty picture: Lizzo making out with a tree, no supermodel in sight.

But she doesn’t let biting on a little bark get her down. Quickly bouncing back with a bottle of Patron, nonetheless, Lizzo and her bridal party pull out all the stops. With choreographed numbers, campfires and blinding blinged-out lingerie, this party is decidedly better than Lizzo's wedding, anyway.

The “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” video is an unapologetic ode to taking your time and loving yourself. So don’t settle for anything less than french kissing a supermodel on a motorcycle in the desert, even if it is a mirage.