All the rumors are true — Lizzo is launching her very own shapewear line.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer’s first business venture, YITTY (her childhood nickname), is a collection of size-inclusive shapewear that makes you feel…well, in Lizzo’s own words, good as hell.

“Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” said Lizzo in a statement. YITTY designs come from sizes XS to 6X, emphasizing what Lizzo does best: embracing natural beauty just as it comes, and making women feel good. “It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”

Outerwear, innerwear, underwear; it’s all the same to YITTY, and it’s all meant to be seen, à la the singer’s ethos of empowerment, whether she’s posing nude on the Gram or singing about girl power.

“I was constantly being told through TV and magazines that my body wasn’t good enough,” she said. “And, in order to be considered ‘acceptable’ I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype of beauty.”

Under parent company Fabletics, YITTY is ready to be a second skin in an initial trio of drops — Nearly Nakled, for seamless designs; Mesh Me, for underwear-turned-outerwear; and Major Label, for soft, everyday pieces. Looks from neons to neutrals, solids colors to abstracted prints bring shapewear into the play of the everyday, with fun, musically-inspired shade names like Moody Bitch Taupe and Tempo Lavender, because, according to Lizzo, “these color names alone should make you feel like that bitch.”

“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear,” she said. “I had an epiphany like, ‘who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again.”

Instead of hiding your natural body, as shapewear is prone to do, YITTY emphasizes a celebration of your body — curves, rolls, and all. Sure, Lizzo might avow that Truth Hurts, but YITTY promises that shapewear doesn’t have to.

YITTY will be available to shop April 12th at www.YITTY.com.