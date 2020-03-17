Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Who? Beloved Brooklyn dance spot Nowadays is bringing you virtual programming seven nights a week, from DJ sets to gear tutorials to lectures. First up tonight (Tuesday, March 17) is Moscow-born/Brooklyn-based DJ and producer Ma Sha and NYC staple Circe. The pair are co-hosting a CDJ 101 workshop and spinning records after. See Virtual Nowadays' full schedule below.

When? Virtual Nowadays will be streaming every night directly from their website, from 8 PM to midnight ET.

Why watch? With social distancing in full effect, Nowadays, like all bars, venues and restaurants, is in serious trouble. The organization is livestreaming both to help us stay connected and entertained, and as their website says, "to give Nowadays a chance of surviving through these unprecedented times."

That sounds intense because it is. There's a real chance bars and clubs' tight margins mean they won't be able re-open after social isolation ends. The bar has set up a Nowadays Staff Help Venmo to support the bartenders, safer space monitors, bar backs, security guards, DJs and other workers who have been hit hard by this crisis. In addition, subscribing to their Patreon will get you all kinds of perks. For $5, you get full access to an archive of original streamed content, and early access to tickets for all Nowadays parties when they re-open. For $50 a month, enjoy all of that, plus early access to merch and free entry to their first post-coronavirus party.

"We've received a good amount of support thus far, but because of the major expenses of rent, insurance and such, we're a long way off from being sustainable," reads an email from Nowadays, which also seeks suggestions for a commercial real estate attorney who is willing to work pro bono, to help secure a private loan or investments (email tips to hello@nowadays.nyc).

The streams are free for you to enjoy from your bed or your bathtub, but if you've ever had a great night at Nowadays, go ahead and chip in.

Virtual Nowadays schedule: Tuesday, March 17: It's Hone Social head honchos Ma Sha and Circe in the place to talk through CDJ tips and tricks. They'll be spinning records afterward, too. Wednesday, March 18: Masters of relaxation, Hypnotic Spa, join forces with Luxury Skin for a deep dive through the musical cosmos and Rena Anakwe supplies the soothing sound bath. Thursday, March 19: New World Dysorder dance floor destroyers, Jasmine Infiniti and GIA, throwing down. Friday, March 20: Nowadays residents, Aurora Halal and DJ Python, in the place. Saturday, March 21: Nowadays resident, Physical Therapy, and Mixpak mainstay, Jubilee, hold it down. Sunday, March 22: The inimitable Brooklyn institutions that are Soul Summit and Mister Sunday team up.