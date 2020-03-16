Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Who? The West Village by way of Brooklyn's queen of neurotic millennial comedy Cat Cohen is moving her weekly "Cabaret Cabernet" show into her bedroom. Typically hosted at LES joint Club Cumming, the show highlights New York's best new talent, plus a rotating cast of regulars including the co-host of Cohen's podcast Seek Treatment, the devastatingly underrated (I've said it and I'll say it again) Pat Regan, Three Busy Debras' Mitra Jouhari and Sandy Honig, Las Culturistas' Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers and more.

When? The inaugural Cabaret Cabernet, work from home edition, (the line-up will be beaming their jokes from over the country), will kick off at its typical 8 PM EST on Wednesday, March 18. Tune in via Instagram live at @catccohen's account.

Why watch? With a all-star line-up, featuring the funniest people on both coasts — Meg Stalter, Bowen Yang, Pat Regan, Matt Rogers, Mitra Jouhari, George Civeris, Sydnee Washington, Rachel Sennott and Joel Kim Booster — an evening of humor is the treatment you need.

For those languishing under quarantine, Cohen tells PAPER: "I love you all! gaze out the window, sigh loudly, journal 2 hours a day and above all do not leave your apartments!!! self-quarantining is chic AND it saves lives."

Cohen herself is doing alright, if alright includes "organizing [her] serums/watching season 1 of Gossip Girl in the year 2020 and having near constant contact with [her] vibrator."

It's a rough time to be an entertainer of any kind, with venues closed and a moratorium on events. A reminder from Cohen for those looking to support their faves: "Subscribe to Patreons, buy Cameos, share the work of your fave artists on your feed, and remember everyone loves a random Venmo moment!"

Don't miss an opportunity to flood your body with endorphins for a good cause. Cohen's suggesting, in exchange for tuning in, donations to Food Bank For New York City. Their community kitchen in Harlem is remaining open to provide senior programs, community meals and food pantry access. Every $1 donated provides five meals.