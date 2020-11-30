The last several years have seen an influx in celebrity skincare and beauty brands by stars like Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams and Lauren Conrad. Today, RHOBH star Lisa Rinna has joined their ranks with the launch of Rinna Beauty.

Rinna's iconic full lips are naturally a big inspiration behind the launch — after all, she made them her signature look years before the style was adopted by today's Hollywood it-girls. It's only fitting, then, that she used her defining feature to kick off Rinna Beauty with its first product: the Icon Lip Kit.

"I'm the lip pioneer," said Rinna, who personally tested all of the line's lip products, in a statement.

Composed of a creamy vegan lipstick, gloss and lip liner, the $45 Icon kit provides a full set of products that can be used to achieve Rinna's legendary pout. There's the peachy "Birthday Suit," nude pink "Legends Only" and coral "No Apologies," all featuring versatile shades that can accentuate a variety of skin tones and transition easily between seasons.

The kit's three editions all come in the brand's sleek, chic glass and charcoal black packaging, which were teased on Rinna Beauty's Instagram prior to launch. Lipsticks and glosses can be bought separately, as well.

Rinna sees her beauty collection as a truly original lifestyle brand — and one that's undeniably her own, at that. "Creating a cosmetic line has been one of the most exhilarating, fulfilling experiences in my 57 years," she said in a statement. "What's great about Rinna Beauty is I don't have to fit into any mold. There's nothing holding me back from creating exactly what I love and what works for me."

You can shop the Icon Lip Kit now on Rinna Beauty's website.