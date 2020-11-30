Lindsay Lohan is dipping her toes in the fashion world yet again. The actress, "Back to Me" singer and style icon just released her debut jewelry line, a collaboration with UK-based brand Lily Baker, which appears to stem directly from Lohan's party girl persona.

Her wild approach to accessorizing — pendant necklaces, statement jewels and piles of eclectic bracelets are her go-to —has given her looks a distinctly personalized touch. This is front and center in her Lily Baker collab, which is priced from $67 to $334.

From chokers and necklaces to dainty bracelets, each piece is evidently made with stacking and layering in mind. All are accented by sparkling rainbow gems, evil eyes, lightning bolts and locks, as well as words like "Love," "Forever" and "Blessed." Rounding out the 40-piece assortment is a range of earrings embellished with crystallized stars and safety pins.

Lohan announced the collection's debut on her Instagram this month, and has since posted its surreal launch video and artistic shots of herself in several styled pieces (naturally, there's lots of layering involved).

The collab is the latest style venture for the pop culture icon, who helped put Juicy Couture on the map and once had her own 6126 clothing line. (Oh, and who could forget her infamous stint as an artistic adviser for Emanuel Ungaro?) With a jewelry line now under her belt, could we see her extend her fashion entrepreneurship to more categories? Here's hoping!

The Lindsay Lohan Collaboration is now available on Lily Baker's website.