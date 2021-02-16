David Letterman is coming under fire thanks to a resurfaced clip from a 2013 interview with Lindsay Lohan.
After Framing Britney Spears highlighted the media's abhorrent treatment of young women in the spotlight, many realized that Spears wasn't the only one to suffer from vicious and misogynistic scrutiny in the press. And with this mind, an old clip of Letterman interviewing Lohan has now led to criticism of the former late night host's "misogyny" and perpetuation of the "stigma of addiction and rehab."
This past weekend, The Face's Trey Taylor shared a video in which Letterman continually badgered Lohan about her struggle with substance abuse.
"Aren't you supposed to be in rehab?," he asked. And though the actress — who was there to promote Scary Movie 5 — replied with the date she was checking in, Letterman continued to ask for details about her treatment, which Lohan said wasn't a topic discussed in the pre-interview before adding, "You can't make a joke of it, that's so mean."
In response to the clip going viral, fans took Letterman to task for his "disgusting" treatment of Lohan, with one person noting that the interview was "vile on so many levels."
"The misogyny. The blindsiding. The stigma of addiction & rehab. The hypocrisy of wanting people to recover, but then judging how they choose do so," they continued. "I hope Lindsay Lohan knows how loved she is. The world has treated her and many others so unfairly."
However, others also took the opportunity to commend Lohan for staying "super strong" and standing her ground "in such an elegant way."
They added, "It's one thing for people you know to criticize the moments that test your strength, and to have to do that in front of an audience and millions at home? So much respect for her."
Letterman has yet to respond to the backlash. In the meantime though, you can see what else people are saying about the interview, below.
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web