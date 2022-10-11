Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably seen the countless memes poking fun at Lil Yachty's latest Soundcloud drop, "Poland." The song opens with the crooner singing, "I took the wooooOOOOOCK to Poland" in his familiar vibrato. The internet went wild.

It's a deceptively simple song produced by f1lthy, but Yachty struck gold. Within a week, the song has amassed over 5 million Soundcloud plays. Featuring the caption "STOP LEAKING MY SHIT," it appears that Yachty wanted to be a step ahead of the thieves.

Yachty's peers also loved the track, taking to social media to weigh in:

Denzel Curry on Twitter

And the internet, who never fails to amaze with their creativity, also chimed in:

Yachty waited to make sure the hype wasn't a fluke, and he rewarded us with not only the song dropping on streaming services but also a Cole Bennett-directed video. The dizzying visual shows Yachty gallivanting around New York waiting for a train to Poland. If only we had such comprehensive public transportation in real life.

"Poland" is Yachty's first solo offering for 2022. He released Michigan Boy Boat in 2021 as a tribute to what he described as his "second home." In the Soundcloud description for his new hit song, he said that a new album is to be expected in 2023. The untitled forthcoming album is the long-awaited follow-up to 2020's Lil Boat 3.

Below, watch the new video for Lil Yachty's "Poland."