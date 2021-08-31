Lil Nas X has revealed the cover for his forthcoming debut album, Montero, and he's stripping it down to the bare essentials. The artwork — shot by Charlotte Rutherford — depicts him naked and floating in what looks like a heavenly oasis: One field with water, majestic architecture and an unlimited supply of butterflies.

In a tweet, the rapper confirmed that his cover was inspired by artist John Stephens' painting, Genesis II, and gave a quote from The Bible that acted as inspiration: "Thus the heavens and the earth were completed in all their vast array. By the seventh day God had finished the work he had been doing; so on the seventh day he rested from all his work."

Lil Nas X also detailed how "the album art is a continuous loop, to represent the circle of life," and showed the image repeated vertically.

For eagle-eyed fans, Lil Nas X's cover will look familiar — particularly the silhouette of his body in the middle, which appeared on the prison jumpsuits that inmates wore in his video for "Industry Baby," released back in July.

This announcement comes a day after Lil Nas X hilariously trolled Drake's new art for the latter's forthcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, which features a bunch of pregnant women emojis by British artist Damien Hirst. In response, Lil Nas X posted a similar group of pregnant guy emojis, with many believing this would be his Montero cover.