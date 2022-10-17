Levi's and Sami Miro Vintage celebrated the launch of their joint FW22 capsule collection with an intimate dinner in Los Angeles last week.

Held at Citizen News in Hollywood, the evening also featured a short film screening of the collection, shown to an audience of designer Sami Miró's friends and collaborators, many of whom sported the pieces and some of whom appeared in the film. Attendees included Tyga, Pia Mia, Shameik Moore, Karrueche Tran, A$AP Nast, and Devin Brugman, who served as an executive producer of the film and a mentor to Miró.

Launching October 18th, the collection features six gender fluid denim styles made entirely with upcycled Levi's jeans and Truckers. Many of the designs, including a standout floor-length trench, feature circular cutouts and functional pockets as visual elements. The collection also includes two new versions of Miró's popular Porterhouse jeans and an ultra-cropped Trucker jacket.

Miró launched her eponymous brand Sami Miro Vintage, also known as SMV, in 2016, with an emphasis on upcycling vintage or deadstock materials. According to WWD, the new Levi's collaboration closes a loop for Miró, whose first ever creation for SMV was a mesh bodysuit that incorporated Levi's denim patchwork.

The pieces will be available on October 18 exclusively on the Levi's App and the Sami Miro Vintage website.