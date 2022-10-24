Leslie Jordan, beloved Will & Grace actor and comedian, has died after a car accident at age 67.

As reported by Los Angeles Times, Jordan was behind the wheel of his BMW when the car crashed into the side of a building. It is suspected he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle. He was declared dead on the scene.

A spokesperson of Jordan’s confirmed his death, stating, “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Jordan brought light and laughter to many in his iconic role as Beverly Leslie on Will and Grace, winning him a prime-time Emmy in 2006. He also became a face of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, appearing in its "Coven," "Roanoke" and "1984" installments.

Prior to being on Will & Grace, Jordan became TV’s sweetheart in the ‘80s with roles in Murphy Brown, Bodies of Evidence and Hearts of Afire. During the lockdowns in 2020, though, Jordan re-captured the attention of the world and a new audience of Zoomers with his lovably relatable viral Instagram videos.

Fans and friends have flocked to social media today to remember their favorite roles, bits and the space Jordan created for queer comedians, especially. Immortalized by everyone under the sun from Trinity the Tuck to Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes, Jordan’s impact on popular culture is massive, stature aside.