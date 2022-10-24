Leslie Jordan, beloved Will & Grace actor and comedian, has died after a car accident at age 67.
As reported by Los Angeles Times, Jordan was behind the wheel of his BMW when the car crashed into the side of a building. It is suspected he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle. He was declared dead on the scene.
A spokesperson of Jordan’s confirmed his death, stating, “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
Jordan brought light and laughter to many in his iconic role as Beverly Leslie on Will and Grace, winning him a prime-time Emmy in 2006. He also became a face of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, appearing in its "Coven," "Roanoke" and "1984" installments.
Prior to being on Will & Grace, Jordan became TV’s sweetheart in the ‘80s with roles in Murphy Brown, Bodies of Evidence and Hearts of Afire. During the lockdowns in 2020, though, Jordan re-captured the attention of the world and a new audience of Zoomers with his lovably relatable viral Instagram videos.
Fans and friends have flocked to social media today to remember their favorite roles, bits and the space Jordan created for queer comedians, especially. Immortalized by everyone under the sun from Trinity the Tuck to Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes, Jordan’s impact on popular culture is massive, stature aside.
\u201cMy heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. \ud83d\ude14\u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Sean Hayes (@Sean Hayes) 1666637990
\u201cDevastated to find out that Leslie Jordan has passed. He was such a queer icon to me. My first exposure to him was in one of my favorite movies Sordid Lives! I literally just saw him a few weeks ago in LA. \ud83d\ude22 my thoughts are with the people he was close to! \ud83d\ude4f\u201d— Trinity The Tuck \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (@Trinity The Tuck \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f) 1666636973
\u201ci hope leslie jordan is twirling with daddy\u2019s hottest angels\u201d— E. Alex Jung (@E. Alex Jung) 1666636553
\u201cleslie jordan was a genuine queer icon and a goddamn legend. so grateful for his life and his work. he will be terribly missed.\u201d— caleb hearon (@caleb hearon) 1666638975
\u201cLeslie Jordan. What an angel. Gone much too soon. RIP. \u2764\ufe0f\ud83c\udf08\u201d— billy eichner (@billy eichner) 1666639172
\u201cI was saddened to hear of Leslie Jordan\u2019s passing. I didn\u2019t know him personally but I enjoyed his work & his fab quarantine videos. A few years ago he contributed this sweet clip to a video a friend put together for my birthday. Godspeed, Leslie. Thanks for the laughs & the love.\u201d— Nancy Sinatra (@Nancy Sinatra) 1666642985
\u201cRest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. \ud83d\udc98\u201d— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaul's Drag Race) 1666637198
Photo via BFA/David Benthal