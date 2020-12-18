PAPER Fashion: Laura Estrada Jewelry

Handcrafted, sustainably minded jewelry brand Laura Estrada has had quite the year. The bespoke pieces have been seen on everyone from Rico Nasty, to Zendaya on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong. Most recently, the LA-based label collaborated with Four Eyes Ceramics for a collection of delicate adornments, mixing porcelain detailing with Estrada's signature sculptural designs.

Below, photographer Christian Soria captures the creative creations, including some unreleased pieces, through an intimate lens.

Skirt, coat and gloves: Mikhael Kale; Shoes: Salakaia; Earrings: Laura Estrada x Four Eyes Ceramics