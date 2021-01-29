Iconic millennial Lana Del Rey just joined Gen-Z's favorite app. No, not Robinhood… TikTok!
So what can we expect from this new social media foray? Lana's brand is strong, and her bio is a characteristically airy poem: "I thought somebody could tell me how — but I found nobody could." (We get it, the For You page takes a bit of getting used to.)
Whatever happens, hit follow for moods and vibes and maybe even some snippets from the upcoming record.
