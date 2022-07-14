Lana Del Rey may have a new man in her life.

On Tuesday, the Blue Bannisters singer popped up on musician Jack Donoghue's Instagram feed in two photos — a selfie and a posed pic — taken in front of Cook County Jail in Chicago. Simply captioned "family visit," fans have added this latest post to a pile of growing evidence pointing towards Del Rey and the Salem frontman having a romantic relationship.

After all, the pair have been the subject of dating rumors for the past several months. Back in February, Donoghue sent the cult of Del Rey into a frenzy after uploading an Instagram video in which the singer calls him "babe" at a monster truck rally. And while the post has since been deleted, Del Rey was later photographed standing next to him at his birthday party in May. However, Donoghue's most recent post is the first time either of them have appeared on each other's social media feeds.

Lana Del Rey at Jack Donoghue’s birthday a few nights ago! pic.twitter.com/SYLvoY36l9 — Lana Del Rey Online (@LanaDReyOnline) May 23, 2022

According to a source speaking to US Weekly in December 2020, Del Rey was reportedly engaged to cover band singer Clayton Johnson after she was seen sporting a diamond ring on her finger. That said, there was never any official announcement of either a betrothal or their apparent breakup, even though the couple was spotted together in March 2021.

Neither Del Rey nor Donoghue have commented on the relationship speculation, but you can see the post in question below.