Did you know there's a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard and Lana Del Rey is inside of it and also engaged?

Billboard reports that several sources have confirmed the tunnel explorer is engaged to Range Media managing partner Evan Winiker, who's worked with various musicians and been a musician himself. According to the outlet, he was notably a member of Steel Train and has toured with Tegan and Sara, Ben Folds, and none other than former Steel Train member Jack Antonoff.

Funny how that man finds a way to be included in everything.

Prior to Winiker, Lana was linked to Salem member Jack Donoghue. The two were a frequent topic of conversation on the internet considering they launched their relationship outside the Cook County Jail in 2022. Why they were there, we might never know, although I'd suspect fans tried to dig for clues on her latest record, Did you know there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.

Donoghue also courted "controversy" online over videos he frequently posted that showed him kissing various men. Bisexuality might exist, but don't tell Lana Del Rey fans that!

Back to Winiker, it's not clear when the two first linked up as they've kept their relationship somewhat under wraps. Fans first took notice of his presence on Instagram when they were out at a soccer game together and his hand could be seen in a photo. Fan pages also posted a photo of the two out and about in Pioneertown, California, where she embraced him for the shot.

In other news, the singer's latest hit record, the aforementioned Ocean Blvd, just took the #1 spot on Billboard's U.K. chart, making it her sixth album to do so.