Lady Gaga’s "Chromatica Ball" is kicking off this Sunday in Germany after having been postponed from its initial 2020 dates. It’ll be taking her all over Europe and the US as she performs tunes from her 2020 dance-pop album.

Gaga seems intent on keeping everything under tight wraps, trying to form a blockade to stop even the tiniest of details from leaking. Thankfully, little streams of water have made their way through, and we’ve been sprinting to collect all the tidbits, stacking them all up to craft a bigger picture of what’s in store for us in her first tour in four long years.

First off, we know that she’s going to absolutely kill it with the tour looks. Per usual. Chromatica Ball will feature her most complex performances to date, coming with intricate staging and outfits so priceless that she had to hire security guards to monitor them 24/7 so that eager fans couldn’t get a sneaky special look.

Obviously, the “Rain on Me” singer loves a wardrobe change or two (or 100), a habit that bankrupted her during her 2009 “The Monster Ball Tour.” This time around, she’s upped stakes up, bringing in pricier collaborators, getting Versace to design some of her iconic outfits.

All filming and picture-taking has been banned from rehearsals, but some fans do claim to have heard certain cult favorites emanating from the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, including “Poker Face,” “Bad Romance” and “Monster.”

Gaga has confirmed a few songs via Twitter, so we do know for sure that she’ll be playing “Stupid Love,” “Shallow,” and “Rain On Me.”

Speaking of “Rain on Me,” rumors have been floating around the internet that Ariana Grande might possibly join Gaga on stage. Rina Sawayama and K-Pop legends BLACKPINK might also grace the stage. Sadly, there doesn’t appear to be any evidence to back these claims, aside from their incredible collaborations with the singer. Sawayama has said that her team has “tried their hardest” to have her join the tour, but that ultimately it’s up to Gaga on whether or not they’ll bring her along for the ride.

If anything, those rumors are more proof of just how eager fans are to see Gaga live in concert again, as the tour topped $80 million in gross sales according to a June report. At the time of reporting, 90% of the tickets were already sold out. She was performing especially well in Europe, with a Live Nation representative telling Billboard that the territory was “88% sold with 70,000 tickets sold in Paris, 76,000 in London” and with “Düsseldorf, Germany completely sold out.”

Gaga will be taking revenue and putting it to a good cause, giving grants worth $25,000 to $50,000 to organizations in the local communities she’ll be playing in during the tour.

For now, we’ll just have to see what really happens during the concerts. Grab your Chromatica Oreos and get ready to dance, because Gaga will be back in a city near you soon enough.