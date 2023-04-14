Why Did Kylie Jenner Park at Timothée Chalamet's House?

It's a wonderful day to eat crow I think.

After protesting with all my might last Friday, it seems Kylie Jenner has parked her car at Timothée Chalamet's house just to mess with me specifically. TMZ reports that Jenner's black Range Rover drove up Chalamet's "winding" driveway on Thursday and parked like it had been there before.

The license plate is blurred in the photos TMZ posted so there's no way to independently verify the outlet's claim... oh, whatever. I'm sure if any site knows Jenner's license plate number, it's TMZ.

The two were first linked last week when internet menace Deuxmoi shared a flurry of DMs and screenshots about Jenner and Chalamet's supposed tryst in Turks and Caicos earlier this year: “Multiple sources have told me that [Timothée Chalamet] has a new girl… Kylie Jenner.” In one post, a tipster wrote, "Actually, Timothée was on my flight to Turks and Caicos end of January around the same time it looked like Kylie was there?"

A few days after the news broke, a TikTok video also circulated from Paris Fashion Week in which Jenner and Chalamet appear to share a few giggles. What they discussed is unclear, but everyone had lots of guesses in the replies!

Were I to pivot away from my original stance that there's now way these two could possibly be together, I am prepared to offer an alternate theory. Earlier this week, news broke that Kim Kardashian would definitely be invited to the Met Gala despite earlier reports to the contrary. Page Six also claimed that sources had said she would be joined by another member of the family at Anna Wintour's favorite function. I originally speculated that family member might be Kendall Jenner, seeing as she's officially rode horses with Bad Bunny all over Los Angeles. The theory still holds up I think, since there's concrete proof the two have been entangled in some way, and there's absolutely no reason Benito wouldn't be invited to this year’s festivities.

But what if Kylie Jenner and Chalamet showed up? It'd certainly make sense with the timing of it all. Weirder things have also happened at the gala, like Grimes appearance with Elon Musk for the first time! Call it far fetched, because it probably is, but I've learned to think on my feet when it comes to the machinations of miss Kris Jenner.