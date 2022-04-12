Fans think there's something fishy about Kylie Jenner's latest red carpet appearance.

Last Thursday, the Kardashian-Jenners kicked off the launch of their new Hulu show, The Kardashians, at a lavish premiere event in Hollywood. And while there were plenty of photos of momager Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, people were quick to notice the absence of both Kendall and Kylie at the event.

According to an insider speaking to E! News, Kendall was sick and couldn't attend, while other outlets said that Kylie showed up late. However, the internet was skeptical about the Kylie report, as there were very few pictures of her from the day of the premiere, with Problematic Fame noting that “from the 137 images uploaded to Getty images [from the event], Kylie is in none of them" or any "background or videos taken from the event."

“From the 137 images uploaded to Getty images [from the event], Kylie is in none of them. Absolutely none. Not even in the background or videos taken from the event.” (Courtesy of @/problematicfame on IG) pic.twitter.com/a8T2NmA0fP — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) April 10, 2022

In fact, fans alleged the only photos that did appear surfaced the next day, leading one TikToker to declare that there was "something off here," especially since there were no photos of her with the rest of her family. And it seemed like others agreed, with commenters speculating that Kylie "didn’t show up earlier is because Getty images are unedited and she probably didn’t want unflattering pictures out there."

"People are saying she didn’t walk the red carpet because Getty does not edit their photos.They’re posted unedited and she has no control over it," one person wrote, before accusing the star of getting a "personal photographer" named SPW to take the only pics that popped up from that night.

"So she gets spw take photos and controls how they are edited," as the observer continued, while writer Sophie Ross commented "what in the photoshop" and noted that Kylie was "just darting her eyes around and clearly not focused on anything/one in particular" in one video.

People are saying she didn’t walk the red carpet because Getty does not edit their photos. They’re posted unedited and she has no control over it. So she gets spw take photos and controls how they are edited. — Lizzzz (@MisslizRedLips) April 10, 2022

“The photographer who took the only pictures of Kylie from the night is a ‘personal photographer’” pic.twitter.com/B2z7gPQrTl — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) April 10, 2022

She’s just darting her eyes around and clearly not focused on anything/one in particular…… it’s getting weird pic.twitter.com/HtUZMDekcu — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) April 10, 2022

Kylie, however, has yet to comment.