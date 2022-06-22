It looks like we might be returning to Arendelle sooner than expected.

On Monday night, Kristen Bell hopped on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new children’s book The World Needs More Purple Schools. Naturally, the Frozen franchise was the source of much discussion, and when Jimmy Fallon asked her if there was a Frozen 3 in the works, she enthusiastically said, “I would like to officially announce with zero authority... Frozen 3!” She emphasized the fact that she wasn’t in charge and couldn’t actually confirm anything, but made the “announcement” nonetheless. When Fallon pressed her on if something was actually in the works, she retorted, “I’ll keep it mysterious,” saying that both she and Idina Menzel wanted to reprise their roles as Anna and Elsa.

Fans of the series were both excited and confused, not knowing what to make of Bell’s cryptic message.

Some users even mistook it for an official announcement, confused by the lack of clarity.

Disney itself has stayed quiet on the possibility of Frozen 3. When interviewed by Deadline in 2019, co-director and co-writer Jennifer Lee stated that “everything [felt] final, but also bittersweet” with the franchise after finishing up work on Frozen II, saying that she was done with it for the moment. She was open to the possibility of another movie, but wanted to wait to make a decision to make sure that there was both demand for Frozen 3 and more story left to tell.

In a more recent interview, Josh Gad, who plays Olaf in the series, said, “Frozen 3 won't happen unless there’s a reason for Frozen 3 to exist.” He went on to say that during the time of the interview in 2021, the team didn’t have any ideas for another installment but knew that they’d leap at the opportunity once they had one.

For right now, it seems that we’ll just have to let it go and keep waiting for an official announcement. Things are starting to look up for the Disney franchise, but only time will tell if Bell’s “zero authority” announcement becomes a real one.