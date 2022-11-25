Kris Wu has been given 13 years in prison after being convicted on sex crime charges.

According to CNN, the Chaoyang District People’s Court in Beijing announced in a statement on its official Weibo account that the Chinese-Canadian singer and actor, 30, would be serving a fixed-term sentence of 13 years, after which the former EXO member will be deported back to Canada.

Back in August, Wu was arrested in Beijing on suspicion of rape on the heels of multiple people accusing him of sexual assault, including rape allegations and claims that he "repeatedly lured young women to have sexual relations." As such, the K-pop star was then convicted on two charges of rape and assembling a crowd to engage in an orgy. The first is related to Wu raping three women at his home while they were intoxicated in November and December 2020, while the second pertains to the singer's efforts to have two women engage in “promiscuous activities” in 2018.

The most high-profile #MeToo case to occur in China so far, Wu was accused online of sexual misconduct by 24 victims — some whom were younger than 18 — after a student came forward to claim he coerced her into having sex after plying her with alcohol when she was 17. In the wake of his arrest, Wu's partnerships with brands like Bulgari and Louis Vuitton were completely terminated.

Wu has also been separately fined 600 million yuan — approximately $83.8 million — by the Beijing Municipal Tax Service for tax evasion, which Chinese news outlet Xinhua said involved a fake business that gave false information about his income.

Neither Wu nor the Canadian embassy in China have publicly comment on his sentence. In the meantime, you can read CNN's original report here.