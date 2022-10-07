No price was too high for Kris Jenner on Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Our favorite momager dropped $732 on edibles and weed-infused lubricant.

The episode, which premiered on Hulu, followed the joint effort of Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble to relieve her hip pain. On their drive to Palm Springs, California, the two rolled up to a dispensary and selected a range of watermelon, wild cherry and pineapple-flavored gummies.

Then, for added flavor, Jenner topped off the purchase with weed-infused lubricant. She said in the episode, “Listen, I’ll try anything once.”

Related | Kris Jenner Reveals Her Favorite Daughter

Before meeting with Khloe Kardashian, the two had half a gummy each, making the over seven hundred dollars spent seem well worth it. Between Jenner’s laughing fits, watery eyes and game of peek-a-boo, it was clear to Khloe and everyone watching that she was feeling it.



Needless to say, her hip is feeling better and Thursday’s episode showed us that Kris really can do it all. The matriarch, manager and businesswoman is adding "stoner" to her list of credentials.