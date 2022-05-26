Kourtney Kardashian was apparently given some unconventional conception advice.

Over the past several months, the 43-year-old star's been undergoing fertility treatments so she can have a baby with now-husband Travis Barker. However, Kourtney's experience with in-vitro fertilization (IVF) has been a pretty difficult one, seeing as how she recently explained on The Kardashians that the drugs were "working [more] as a contraceptive."

Making things even more stressful was the fact that the treatments also caused some her to gain some unexpected weight, which led to online body shaming and some avocado-related speculation about a potential pregnancy. But even so, Kourtney still seemed determined to make things work on the latest episode of her family's reality show after her "last egg retrieval was not successful."

According to her, the couple decided to try out a millennia-old Ayurvedic "Panchakarma cleanse" in order to "get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs."

"I did this cleanse 10 years ago. I kept telling Travis about this and this is the one thing that we haven't tried that he's heard me talk about," she said in a confessional, later revealing the cleanse entailed a strict ban on sex, caffeine and exercise during a meeting with Ayurvedic expert Martha Soffer.

"I'm on so much estrogen right now, that on top of not having sex with you, or not having caffeine, if my moods take a turn, that's why," Kourtney told Travis, who reassured her by saying he'd rather have a "bad day or a rough day" than a "day without you."

That said, Kourtney still questioned why the couple were, counterintuitively, banned from having sex. In response, Soffer said that movement makes "metabolism move," before asking the Poosh founder about her thyroid levels. And that's when things got a little crazy.

To help keep her thyroid levels in check, Kourtney said a doctor had advised her to add Travis' cum into her diet — four times a week no less. And though she seemed a little embarrassed about the admission, Travis was all for it, adding that he "loves this doctor" and now has "grade-A" sperm.

Dietary alterations aside, Kourtney went on to say in her confessional that she was "super grateful" that Travis was doing the Ayurvedic cleanse with her, adding that she doesn't think she "could do it on my own."

"I just feel like it's something we have to do together," as Kourtney said. "We're making a baby together, we have to be on the same page."