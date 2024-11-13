Marta Pozzan and Scarosso's Femme Fatale Collaboration

"What would Jessica Rabbit wear in 2024? Scarosso x Marta Pozzan!" actress, model and fashion icon Marta Pozzan tells PAPER. Pozzan collaborated with Milan-based luxury Italian footwear brand Scarosso on a new capsule collection, launching today.

With a bold wedge sole as the star, the line features three styles: two pump variations and an over-the-knee stretch boot. Each shoe is made with luxe materials like satin, patent, faux crocodile and calf leather.

The collaboration comes on the heels of an exciting couple of years for Pozzan, who just wrapped a second indie feature film. Last year, she lead a documentary based on the novel Jacob the Baker. She can also be seen in the Netflix limited series From Scratch, alongside Zoe Saldana and produced by Reese Witherspoon, and the movies No Way Out and A Dark Foe.

Below, PAPER chatted with Pozzan all about her collaboration collection and her style evolution.

What was the inspiration behind this collaboration? What would Jessica Rabbit wear in 2024? Scarosso x Marta Pozzan! Jokes aside, the inspiration that’s always been in my mind is the idea of bold, iconic women of all ages. I envision women like Madonna, Miley Cyrus and Cher wearing my shoes. I've been captivated by the concept of bold, knee-high boots. How did you translate that vision into the designs and the campaign? I love latex and black, and Dita Von Teese would be in my head a lot while designing the shoes. I truly see her wearing the shoes during one of her performances. I worked with Andrew Matarazzo as the art director of the campaign shoot, and he was able to bring the campaign to life with the strong and fierce look I wanted it to have. I love working with friends and feeling confident during photoshoots because I know they'll be able to bring out the best in me. That is truly the best feeling when collaborating on something creative. How involved were you in the design process, and what elements were most important for you to include in the final pieces? I collaborated very closely with Paula Cademartori, the head designer of the Scarosso team, and I was clear about wanting these shoes to be a little more daring and sexier. I really wanted the wedge heel to be incorporated as the key element of the entire collection. One main item that I definitely knew would be included was the boots. I knew from the first time we talked about it that it would be the hero pieces of the collection.