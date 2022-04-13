Kim Kardashian is not one to shy away from fashion she feels strongly about — even if it’s unconventional, uncomfortable, or downright weird. If she wants to wear it, she’s going to wear it. And, apparently, that includes... diapers.

In her latest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian made a case for out-there fashion choices, telling host Ellen DeGeneres that she’ll do whatever is required to look the part of a sartorial master. "I don't care how uncomfortable, I don't care [for] how long — [even] if I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom — I don't care what I have to do," she said.

A literal diaper. Kardashian is fully committed, though, and seemingly has no qualms relieving herself without a trip to the bathroom, if need be. She also told DeGeneres that she bought some adult diapers just in case she needed them while sitting for her bar exam. “I didn't know how it worked so I thought I had to sit there for eight hours straight," she said of taking the test. Luckily for her, she hasn’t needed to wear them (yet).

The whole discussion came together after Kardashian showed up in a look that is so very her: a floor-length latex dress that looked like it would be impossible to move in. But she doesn’t care! Because she looks good! And she loves a head-to-toe experience! For her Saturday Night Live debut last year, she wore head-to-toe fuchsia velvet for her monologue that looked like it was painted onto her body. And who can forget her Met Gala looks, including the full black look — down to the a mask — last year and the extreme corset from 2019 that she could barely move around in. Even worse, she couldn’t go to the bathroom the whole time she was wearing it, which means she probably could have used those adult diapers back then.