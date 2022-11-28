Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on Balenciaga's recent holiday campaign, which drew significant online controversy for its apparent depiction of children holding plushies clad in leather harnesses, restraints, and other bondage-themed gear.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old The Kardashians star and frequent Balenciaga collaborator took to Twitter to address the campaign. "I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns," she wrote. "But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened."

Referencing her own experience as a mother of four, Kardashian emphasized that protecting children is a priority to her. "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images," she continued. "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

Shot by photographer Gabriele Galimberti, the photos of kids with the plushie bags were not the only ones that have faced criticism. Another viral image featured a Balenciaga handbag sitting near court papers from the 2008 Supreme Court case, United States v. Williams, involving a man who was seeking to share child sexual abuse content.

Last week, Balenciaga issued a formal apology on Instagram and announced that it had removed all of the campaign images from its channels. The brand also addressed the "unsettling documents" from the court case, noting that it would be launching an internal investigation to determine how they were integrated into the campaign's set design.

Kardashian ended her statement by noting that she would be "re-evaluating" her relationship with Balenciaga contingent upon the brand's willingness to take responsibility for its misstep.