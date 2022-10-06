Khloé Kardashian is just as confused as you are.

At this point, we've all probably seen an editing mishap (or two) from the Kardashian-Jenners, who've been spotted with everything from extra hands to those tell-tale squiggly backgrounds. That said, it turns out that the latest accusations — which involve another Photoshop fail on the Good American founder's part — aren't actually grounded in any reality, as the star herself made clear in a recent tweet addressing the accusations.

For some context though, the hubbub all started earlier this week after several outlets reported that the 38-year-old mother of two had uploaded a photo of herself from a Parisian hotel room, in which she can be seen in a sleek Balenciaga catsuit. However, many thought that her waist looked a little too small, subsequently leading to speculation of a careless editing error. And just to add fuel to the fire, the aforementioned reports also went on to claim that Khloé had quickly deleted the pic in question, which only served to raise further suspicions.

Khloe Kardashian Deletes Picture Where She Photoshopped Her Waist - https://t.co/qSoDLlcaH4 pic.twitter.com/ac9P21970r — Dreddsworld (@PeterDredd) October 5, 2022

As part of the online chatter though, one fan on Twitter eventually came to her defense by posting what appeared to be the original photo that was actually uploaded to her feed, which Khloé also ended up retweeting in an effort to squash the rumors.

no bc someone send me a screenshot of it ACTUALLY on her feed/the actual post bc… i’m confused — Lex (@Khlocaine_) October 5, 2022

"I never even posted this photo," she wrote, theorizing that the edits could have been done her glam team.

"Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please," Khloé continued, though she later went on to clarify in a follow-up tweet that she was "not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn't post this photo on my page. Where's the receipts that I did lol people are so weird."

Check out Khloé's response to the latest Photoshop allegations below.

I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please 🤣 https://t.co/npQOdcevxN — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 5, 2022

Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn’t post this photo on my page. Where’s the receipts that I did lol people are so weird — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 5, 2022