Khloé Kardashian is addressing the rumor that she's "banned" from fashion's biggest night.

As we all know, the Met Gala is one of the most coveted and prestigious invites a celebrity can get. But with all the A-listers present, it hasn't gone unnoticed that two members of America's most famous family — Kourtney and Khloé — have never been and, naturally, it has led to plenty of speculation over why.

On Tuesday, Khloé took to Twitter to answer a few questions from fans. However, in response to ongoing rumors about Kourtney refusing her invite to stay behind with her little sister, the 37-year-old finally clarified whether she was actually the only Kardashian-Jenner "banned" from the event.

"khloé now that you are online please tell [us if] the met gala rumors are true," as one person wrote, before making it clear they ready to take on Anna Wintour if so.

Never one to be trifled with though, Khloé immediately shut the speculation down by saying the banning rumor was "Absolutely NOT True," which garnered some support from fans.

Oop. See her response, below.

Absolutely NOT True — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 29, 2021