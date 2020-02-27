While the Kardashians are the undisputed queens of sponsored content, Khloé Kardashian's latest ad partnership is raising quite a few eyebrows.

It all started yesterday when Khloé posted a sexy Instagram of herself lounging around a bedroom. And while that was par for the course, what really got people going was the fact that she was also surrounded by an entire store shelf's worth of Febreze. Not only that, but they were bedazzled.

"The best ever," Khloé captioned the ad, before plugging her favorite scent in a link. "I've used @Febreze Fabric on my bed for years. Try it out and let me know what you think? 👑 #FebrezePartner forever!"

And though the Kardashians have definitely plugged some questionable products in the past, Instagram commenters just couldn't get over the sheer absurdity of Khloé promoting a household cleaning product.

From questions about "how much [did] they pay you" to "why don't you just wash [your sheets]," the roasts were brutal. For the most part though, most people just ended up wondering why the Kardashians just "endorse anything & everything."

now why the hell is febreze doing a paid partnership with khloe kardashian and why the hell is khloe kardashian doing a paid partnership with febreze pic.twitter.com/mgP05R4Vq0 — zo (@kissyourfingers) February 27, 2020

Khloe Kardashian doing a brand deal for febreze is exactly how my 2020 is going so far — Steven (@stevenbarrackk) February 27, 2020

Losing my mind over the fact that Khloe Kardashian has a bedazzled febreze bottle pic.twitter.com/HiO2Ipauxc — elon’s musk (@teytey94) February 27, 2020

Tonight I’m thinking about the Febreze intern out there who had to sit and bedazzle these bottles for Khloe Kardashian pic.twitter.com/Obh2BTnDl2 — Ola Gronski (@olagronski) February 27, 2020

Granted, it appears as if Khloé herself is taking it all in stride. According to @CommentsByCelebs, a North West parody account commented on the post, writing, "Auntie Khloe wanted to branch out and work with other brands besides skinny teas and protein shakes, so she reached out to me because Kris is useless."

"I pitched her to many brands and they all passed (even @kkwbeauty), but @febreze jumped at the chance to work with her on a campaign. I wrote the first draft of the copy: 'When my sheets stink as bad as my love life, I turn to Febreze!'" the account continued, "The company liked it, but wanted something more centered around the products."

And Khloé's response? "Lol damn," alongside a couple cry-laughing emojis.

See her comment, below.