Kevin McHale is slamming the upcoming docuseries about Glee — and the tragic deaths of its former cast members.

As reported by Deadline, The Price of Glee, produced by Discovery and ID+, will aim to "lift the curtain to reveal the highs and lows of the production and the on-set community." Featuring interviews with cast and crew, it will also investigate the deaths of Glee cast members Cory Monteith, Mark Salling, and Naya Rivera.

After Twitter user posted about her excitement for the series, McHale, who played Artie Abrams on the FOX series, responded to clarify that the show's cast was not involved. "Show me this “cast” you speak of. This is 🗑️," he wrote.

McHale isn't the only original Glee cast member to distance themselves from the show. Jenna Ushkowitz — who played Tina Cohen-Chang and currently hosts the And That's What You Really Missed podcast with McHale — responded to a question about the series, saying, "I have nothing good to say so I'm not gonna say anything at all."

Last month, actor Chord Overstreet, who portrayed Sam Evans on Glee, likewise told Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, said "I think all that's bullshit," adding, "I think that anybody who knows anything about that show and has experienced it doesn’t have anything to do with that... from what I know .... I think it’s a little bit about getting people to watch something — clickbait."

The Price of Glee is a three-part docuseries from Ample Entertainment, which also produced HBO's The Invisible Pilot and Facebook’s 9 Months with Courteney Cox. It premieres on January 16.