TikTok beauty influencers are a different breed of content creators. Unlike the olden days of YouTube's hyper-filtered, drama-ridden beauty community, content on TikTok prides itself on more productive, instructional content. Of course, controversy still bubbles to the surface every now and then, but on TikTok there’s a clear distinction: education first, entertainment second.
With Kevin Kodra, that’s very much the case. The Toronto-based makeup artist and content creator has amassed more than 580,000 followers combined on Instagram and TikTok by putting out informational beauty content from a technical point of view. (You might also remember him from his viral graduation photo in 2018).
At 21 years old, Kodra offers insightful tricks for beauty lovers online, stemming from his own professional experience. He prides himself on being able to share product reviews and tips for various skin tones or textures, having worked on many different models. Kodra creates thoughtful "no-filter" content — both literally and metaphorically — with how he speaks to his audience, and shows the facial treatments and hacks that go beyond just a product.
As we move into 2022, it will be exciting to see this new wave of beauty creators taking the spotlight and building audiences around content that inspires as much as it educates. Check out our interview with Kevin Kodra, below, and make sure to follow him on TikTok and Instagram.
When did your love for beauty begin?
My earliest memory with makeup starts around six or seven years old. I vividly remember going into my mom's washroom, grabbing all of her worn down cosmetics and begging to do her makeup. At the time I had no idea what I was doing, but I was having so much fun.
As I grew up and I went into high school, my dad bought me my first makeup products and I slowly began to understand how product application worked. It became an obsession after that. I began watching YouTube video tutorials and honed my skills until I booked my first bride. I never looked back after that.
How did you first get started as a makeup artist in Toronto?
I’ve always been the youngest, leading to people never taking me seriously. In an industry that’s dominated by people with decades of experience, why would anyone listen to what I have to say? That’s what it always felt like. From 16 to 21, I was working a few makeup retail jobs, and I never felt like my knowledge on makeup and beauty was ever valued.
Despite my age alienating me, it honestly lit a fire in me to get out of there and prove I’m worth way more than what I was getting booked for. And would you look at that...
Your bio reads, "Makeup Artist, not beauty guru." How do you distinguish the two?
It’s funny because people think that it’s shade, but they may not know that I’ve been in both shoes.
I know what it’s like to be a professional working makeup artist and I know what it’s like to be a beauty guru working with my favorite brands. In the simplest of ways, the knowledge and insight I share stems from the experiences I’ve had with certain products on a range of different skin types, tones and textures.
Whereas a beauty guru shares their opinion on a product that they’ve tested on themselves and whether they like it or not. That’s not to say one is less trustworthy than the other, but you’re getting different information from the two, and I want people to know the information they get from me goes further than if it works on my skin or not.
How has TikTok impacted your love for beauty?
It almost feels like a fever dream, to be honest. It took a really long time to find myself and discover who I wanted to be, especially in the "beauty industry" where things can get pretty ugly. There was a solid year throughout the pandemic where I wanted to give up. I wasn’t doing makeup anymore, I hated my job, I was thinking of going back to school, I just had no idea where things were going.
After meeting a few of the right people (and a few of the wrong), the fire in me for makeup that was dwindling down reignited once I started creating beauty content on TikTok. And once the outpouring of positive response came through, I knew I was doing something right.
What’s your favorite part about beauty on TikTok?
My favorite part about beauty on TikTok is that we’ve finally gone back to teaching and educating like the good old days. I missed the feeling of sitting down and genuinely learning how to do makeup in a new way.
I think the beauty community lost itself for a few years, but TikTok became a gateway to allow new creators to share skills that they never had the opportunity to show off. TikTok’s ability to push creator content to millions of people is beyond what any other platform can do. It has created household names from nothing and it’s given me the opportunity to finally start the life I’ve been dreaming about since I was seven years old.
Kevin Kodra's Five Favorite Beauty Products:
Skin prep is so important for having that flawless base and the Inkey List Water Cream is the perfect moisturizer for anyone who has a problem with their makeup separating.
My glam isn’t complete without a bright and smooth under eye. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer has been my go-to for months when I’m looking to cover up all my regrets.
The way blush has made a comeback makes me so happy. NARS Thrill Blush is the perfect bubblegum pink blush that gives you the cutest babydoll effect.
Makeup by Mario’s Sculpting Stick is easily the creamiest, most blendable product I’ve ever tried. It’s definitely my top contour product.
Making sure my clients' makeup lasts all day and all night is super important to me. The Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray has never done my wrong and it’s the perfect finishing step to my glam.
Makeup: Kevin Kodra
Photography: Mollie Pie
Models: Cherokee-Rose Lynch, Ange Jose, Kevin Kodra
Production: Anthony Deluca
Creative direction and set: Eric Tam
Barbie Ferreira Responds to 'Euphoria' Creator Feud Rumors
Barbie Ferreira is addressing her rumored feud with Sam Levinson.
Throughout Euphoria's second season, fans have been wondering why Ferreira's character, Kat Hernandez, didn't appear as often as they thought she would, especially since her storyline was a main focus of the show's first season. And though the star previously said that "Kat’s journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious," rumors of a fight between Levinson and Ferreira over her character's storyline began to circulate online, with many alleging that her scenes were cut as result.
Adding fuel to flames was a report from DeuxMoi where an anonymous source claimed that many actors on set were "not vibing" with Levinson's vision. This was especially true for Ferreira, the source said, as she supposedly walked off set — perhaps multiple times — after they argued, which allegedly led to Levinson cutting "a lot of her lines" and Ferreira not showing up to the season 2 premiere.
Now though, Ferreira has broken her silence on the situation in a new interview with Insider, saying the rumors have almost taken on a "life of their own."
"What's interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see," the actress said. "I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things."
However, Ferreira seemed to understand why the rumor spread, seeing as how she went on to say that "the fans are really passionate" because the show has "really impacted so many people."
"Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's OK because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it," she continued. "So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad."
Granted, Ferreira isn't the only person on Euphoria who may have butted heads with Levinson, as Algee Smith — who plays McKay on the show — also told the Daily Beast that he was confused about his character's storyline and lack of screen time, adding that those were questions "we have to ask our creator." Not only that, but the publication reported in a separate story that several background actors and crew members described the work environment as toxic, which was supposedly brought up to the SAG-AFTRA actors' guild.
In response, HBO issued a statement refuting the claims, saying that there were "never any formal complaints and that the "well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority." Levinson, however, has yet to comment.
Photo via Getty / Jared Siskin / Patrick McMullan
Is Pete Davidson Going to Space With Elon Musk?
When Pete Davidson, AKA Chad, rocketed off to space with Elon Musk last year, he probably didn’t think it could happen outside of the SNL soundstage. But after Davidson and girlfriend Kim Kardashian were seen at Jeff Bezos’ mega mansion for dinner this week, the comedian's return to the ether is looking more and more likely.
“He got on really well with Jeff when they met,” Page Six reports. “They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized.” Sources reveal that the trip should take place later this year and hopefully this time won’t see Chad sacrificing himself for the mission.
If the opportunity pans out, leaving earth might just be Davidson's saving grace, considering Kardashian's ex-husband Ye is certainly on his own mission to destroy the Staten Island native — going so far as to decapitate Davidson in his video for "Eazy."
Musk's Blue Origin flights launched last year, with its first passengers including Musk, his brother Mark, 18-year-old Oliver Daeman and space pioneer Wally Funk. William Shatner joined the next mission up, up and away with a box of Star Trek toys. By now, the operation should have worked out all its kinks and Davidson can find a safe space in outerspace without worry.
Bezos definitely makes interesting choices in prospective cadets, but let’s hope that this next journey brings Pete home in one piece, right into the waiting arms of Kim Kardashian.
Photo via Getty/ Rosalind O'Connor/ NBC/ NBCU Photo Bank