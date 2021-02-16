Kendall Jenner has been accused of editing the photos that made a number of fans feel insecure about their own bodies.

Last week, the supermodel posed in a "micro thong" for Kim Kardashian's Valentine's Day Skims collection and posted several photos of herself that many women said spurred body image issues for them.

That said, Kendall has now come under fire for allegedly photoshopping the shots in question after Instagram user @problematicfame highlighted the areas that appeared to be edited, including a distorted belly button, almost too-smooth bikini line, and completely flat stomach. Additionally, the account also put together a side-by-side comparison of Kendall's mirror selfie and a still from another video she shared, which they said may have also been edited due to a glitching curtain in the background.

Needless to say, the photoshop allegations have since led to fierce online criticism from those who accused Kendall of fostering an impossible physical ideal for young women while also triggering those struggling with body image issues.

"It should be fucking illegal to photoshop pictures to the extent of the kendall jenner pic its so damaging. i'm 22 years old and that pic makes me feel horrific, imagine how 13/14 year olds feel," as one person wrote, while another explained that this was "why celebrities should be careful with things they post," especially when "what we see is mostly photoshop."

Meanwhile, a third person added, "All this Kendall Jenner shit i keep seeing is triggering as fuck, for me."

"That is not a realistic body, nor is it real whatsoever," they continued. "You know how you can get a body like that? LOTS OF MONEY FOR PLASTIC SURGERY & PHOTOSHOP."

Granted, while Kendall has yet to address the photoshop accusations, she did previously respond to a tweet from someone who said they wanted to look like her by writing, "I am an extremely lucky girl."

"Appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you!," Kendall continued. "You are beautiful just the way you are!!! it's not always as perfect as it may seem."

i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem ❤️ https://t.co/JcdrlR0hF9 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) February 12, 2021