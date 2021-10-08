'Karen' Halloween Costume Criticized for 'Profiting' Off Racism

A new Halloween costume is going viral and not for a good reason.

This past weekend, a Twitter user called @thecroakerqueen posted a photo of a "Karen" costume — blonde wig, sunglasses and all — currently being sold at Spirit stores across the nation. And though this isn't the first meme-inspired offering to hit the market, it's already become a topic of discussion on social media, with many commenters criticizing the costume for making a stupid joke out of an ongoing issue that can potentially lead to police violence against Black bodies.

In response to the original tweet, several people called out the retailer for trivializing racism and making "everything involving our experiences... a joke," as @kdotice wrote.

Meanwhile, a user named @AsAaronSpeaks expressed his dislike for the costume in a viral tweet by writing, "I don't like how they're profiting from the very real issue of racism."

And echoing this sentiment was another person tweeting under the handle @nnekawith2ns, who (rightfully) called the costume "super wack."

"Absolutely nothing funny about a whole species of people that put Black people in danger of losing their lives with a simple phone call," they said, likely referencing the number of high-profile "Karen" incidents involving Black people, such as "SoHo Karen" Miya Ponsetto and "Central Park Karen" Amy Cooper, who called the police on a Black birdwatcher named Christian Cooper.

Spirit, however, has yet to respond to the criticism.