Kanye West apparently told Kim Kardashian her career was "over" after she styled herself for an event that happened after their split.

For the majority of their relationship, Ye was known for pulling double duty as his ex's husband and stylist, dressing her in some pretty polarizing looks and plenty of his own Yeezy designs. In fact, as Kim told sister Kourtney Kardashian during the most recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, one of the most difficult parts about their divorce was choosing her own outfits, as he's been the person behind most of her looks, as you could probably tell from the infamous KUWTK closet makeover where he told her she had "the worst style."

Naturally, Kim "got to the point where I would ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear," meaning that after she filed for divorce in February 2021, she began "having panic attacks, like, 'What do I wear?'"

As the Skims mogul explained, she never felt like she was the "visionary" in the relationship, seeing as how Ye was the one to "come in and be like, 'Oh, you should do your hair like this. Oh, you should do your makeup like this.'"

"That’s his love language, clothes," she said. "And so I always just trusted in him, but it’s not just about clothes. That was the last thing we had, really, in common."

So when he stopped styling her, Kim said she went into a spiral, wondering how she could "'wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first'" and even calling the entire experience "psychologically [hard]."

"I’m trying to figure out: Who am I in the fashion world? Who am I by myself?" she said. "I was always the Kardashians with my sisters, and then I was Kimye, like, who is Kim K? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye? When I filed for divorce, it’s been 10 months now, and I’m finally just like stepping out, being like, 'I can do this.'"



Unfortunately though, it doesn't seem as if Ye made this existential sartorial crisis any easier for her, as he supposedly had some less-than-nice things to say about the dark brown Fendi x Skims leather dress she debuted at the 2021 WSJ Innovator Awards last November.

"He called me afterwards," Kim said, revealing that he said her "career’s over" before showing her "a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar." Watch her talk about his comments below.

