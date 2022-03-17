Kanye West has been temporarily suspended from Instagram.

On Wednesday evening, TMZ confirmed with a Meta spokesperson that Ye was put on a 24-hour ban over posts that violate Instagram's hate speech, harassment and bullying policies. This means he will not be able to post, comment or message anyone via the platform.

The ban comes after Ye allegedly left a racial slur on Trevor Noah's page following a Daily Show segment from Tuesday, in which the talk show host detailed the rapper's vitriolic harassment of ex Kim Kardashian and troubling threats made against her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

"You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous," Noah said, before noting that despite being "one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world," Kardashian is still "unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her."

"But what she's going through is terrifying to watch," he continued. "And it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave."

Per CNN, Ye's offensive comment has since been deleted, but Meta is apparently ready to take additional steps if he continues to violate their terms of use.

Ye has yet to respond. In the meantime, you can watch Noah's commentary below.

Unpacking the Kim-Kanye-Pete situation and the harassment many women face when trying to leave a relationship. pic.twitter.com/qF3cfiYL9R — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 16, 2022