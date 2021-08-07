Kanye West's latest listening party apparently wasn't just about the music.

On Thursday, the rapper provided thousands of fans a second sneak peek of his forthcoming album, DONDA, at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And while the focus may been on the highly anticipated record, the venue also used this as an opportunity to help attendees get vaxxed by setting up a pop-up clinic offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Talk about convenient one-stop shop.

"We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight's listening party," the stadium's Twitter account announced ahead of the listening party. "Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30pm."

However, this isn't the first time the Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted a similar initiative as it's been a vaccination site since January in conjunction with the Fulton County Board of Health and Georgia Emergency Management Agency. Granted, the venue has also been doing a similar pop-up clinic for Atlanta United soccer matches and will do the same for football fans attending the Atlanta Falcons open practice session this Saturday.

Check out the stadium's announcement, below.

We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight's listening party.



Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30pm. pic.twitter.com/eDPEdgy29b — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) August 6, 2021