Kanye West has been banned from Twitter following anti-Semitic tweets.

This comes days after Instagram restricted West's account for sharing now-deleted screenshots of texts with Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which he accuses Combs of being controlled by the Jews. In response, West took to Twitter, after a long hiatus from the platform, posting a throwback picture of himself singing karaoke with Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg, writing, "Look at this Mark — how you gone kick me off instagram?"

Amidst outcry from Jewish cultural organizations like the American Jewish Committee, the 45-year-old artist-entrepreneur continued to escalate his rhetoric on Twitter, where he was welcomed back by the company's future owner, Elon Musk. But even Musk's co-sign would not be enough for Twitter to turn a blind eye when West declared he would be going "death con 3" on Jewish people.

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," West wrote in a now deleted tweet, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "The funny thing is I actually can't be anti-Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

West has been vocal on race politics of late. Last month, his surprise YZYSZN9 show went viral for featuring Black models wearing “White Lives Matter” apparel. Following backlash, he appeared on conservative host's Tucker Carlson's show to double-down, saying, "The answer to why I wrote White Lives Matter on a shirt is because they do. It's the obvious thing."

While it's no surprise given West's past stunts, including endorsing Trump and donning a "Make American Great Again" hat, several organizations have been taking more decisive action against the artist. West is reportedly banned from SNL as well as the Grammys, and was previously restricted on Instagram earlier this year for leaving a racial slur on Trevor Noah's page.

According to Buzzfeed, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed Sunday, "The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies."