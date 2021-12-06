In the past couple of weeks, many have been calling for Justin Bieber to cancel his performance at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. But it appears that the pop star has decided to go through with the gig.

The Biebs drummed up controversy when it was announced that he'd be headlining at the Saudi Arabia Formula 1 race in the city of Jeddah. This is because of the country's government's human rights violations track record. People have been using mobile billboards and airplane banners to try and dissuade him. And last month, the fiancée of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi wrote an open letter published by the Washington Post.

"That's why I am writing to you with a plea: Cancel your Dec. 5 performance in Saudi Arabia," wrote Hatice Cengiz. "This is a unique opportunity to send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics."

But despite the attempts to get through to Bieber, TMZ reports that he still went through with the performance on Sunday. According to the celebrity news outlet, he didn't go alone. His wife, model Hailey Bieber, was also reportedly spotted going around the city with him a day before the event.

Others who were on the Grand Prix concert roster were A$AP Rocky, David Guetta and Jason Derulo.