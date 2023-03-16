Nine months after he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, leaving his face partially paralyzed and forcing him to put his tour on pause, Justin Bieber is on the road to recovery and smiling once again.

The singer gave fans an update on his recovery on his Instagram Story, showing off the recently regained mobility in his face, writing "Wait For It" before flashing a wide grin as Tems' "Ice T" played in the background. Bieber was only able to move the left half of his face when he shared his diagnosis with fans last June, forcing him to postpone his current world tour in order to focus on his health.

"For those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” Bieber explained to his fans last summer, revealing that he had been diagnosed with the rare disorder which manifests as a virus that affects the nerves in the face and ear. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body is telling me I gotta slow down.”

Just last month Bieber finally officially canceled his Justice tour, quietly sending out an email to fans that the remaining dates would no longer be taking place and their tickets would be refunded. Bieber had only played six dates out of the tour in support of his 2021 album, which had already been delayed due to the pandemic, before a sudden flare-up forced him to take a break from tour. At the time, Bieber cited the strain that performing was putting on his body as being a contributing factor, explaining that “after getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.”

Fans were disappointed but understanding of the singer's decision to outright cancel the tour, and, fortunately, they may not have to wait long to see Bieber back on stage. In addition to the Instagram Story showcasing his progress, Bieber is intermittently making a return to performing, appearing recently at Rolling Loud California with Don Toliver and singing his verse on The Kid Laroi's "Stay" at the opening of OBB Studios last month. Add in the fact that Bieber hinted on The Ebro Show that he was working on new material right up to his final Justice show and it looks promising that we'll soon see Bieber back in action.