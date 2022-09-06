In the midst of a wave of tour announcements, there's one surprising cancellation: Justin Bieber.

The 28-year-old singer just came off of a massive Rock in Rio performance in Brazil before making the announcement. In a statement posted to his Instagram stories, the singer wrote that after his performance, "the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now." Bieber had 70 performances scheduled after Rock in Rio throughout the year into March 2023.

"The Justice World Tour" was initially supposed to take place in 2020, but the pandemic caused it to be pushed to 2021 and again in 2022. Hours before his show in Toronto, Canada, the singer announced that he would postpone the tour due to sickness. After taking some time off, he picked back up for a string of European dates ahead of his Rock in Rio performance.

"I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil," Bieber said in the letter.

Bieber went public earlier this summer about his Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome diagnosis. The rare condition caused his face to be partially paralyzed, and the singer had to do exercises to regain mobility. Bieber made sure to reassure fans that they will see him soon: "I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better period I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"

Ticketholders should contact the original merchant where they purchased their tickets for refund inquiries.