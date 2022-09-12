Julia's Box: Where the Legend of 'The Fox' All Began

Julia Fox — It girl, edgy ingénue, more-than-a-muse, writer, artist, actor, model, mother, East Village super-vixen, low-rise trouser queen, bonafide uncut gem — was born in early Nineties Milan at dawn without any underwear on. And, in my mind, she’s been a style icon ever since. (“I was born at 2 PM,” The Fox corrects me. Fine.)

I met Julia over 10 years ago, when she was a mere celebrity of the dark Alphabet City streets. Not yet of drinking age, The Fox was a star presence in our multi-generational friend circle full of graffiti writers and party girls. She was a baby-faced teen dominatrix putting in shifts at a basement dungeon in a nondescript Chelsea, Manhattan office building. The whole thing was awesome. Wasn’t it?

“One thing I'll say about working in a dungeon is I went in as an 18-year-old, still in high school, insecure. I had self-esteem issues. But being in that environment — that was so predominantly female — was so nice,” Julia says. Plus, the men worshiped her: “I got self-worth and self-esteem.”

Her confidence impressed me back then. Now, it seems otherworldly. Whether posting internet meltdown-inducing nude pregnancy pics on Instagram or stepping out in wide-leg Junya Watanabe trousers and a piece of electrical tape over her nipples — as she did over the weekend at New York Fashion Week — Famous Julia walks with the serenity and self-assurance of A Chosen One.

You love to see it. Julia Fox is a real f-ing person. She is humble. She has struggled. She cares deeply for others. She is funny and creative and loyal. It has been thrilling to watch this special human transform into a tabloid favorite and the world’s most loveable household name.

When PAPER asked me to interview my friend about a new set of “full circle moment” portraits by Richie Shazam (styled by Briana Andalore) — shot in the five rooms of the now-legendary dungeon where Julia once worked — I jumped at the opportunity.

Here, our 35-minute conversation in five parts, one published here on PAPER every day this week, Monday through Friday: a winding Q&A journey through where it — the legend of The Fox — all began.

Cat Marnell: You’re in New York between Fashion Week fittings. I am in East London. Tomorrow is my birthday, but talking to you today is a gift. Julia Fox: Aww. I love you. I feel the same way, I love you. Really? Yeah, when Justin was like, “Oh, they want to do an interview.” At first I was like, “Well, I mean, it's not really like a cover, you know?” And then he was like, “Well, Cat’s doing it.” I was like, “Oh, okay, that's fine.” [Laughs] Perfect.

Did you see the photos yet? Or no? No. Okay, well, we basically went back to the dungeon that I worked at as a teenager and a little bit of my twenties, and we just shot there early morning when there were no clients and no other dominatrixes there. And it was really cool because it was a throwback to my first photo shoot that I ever did. My first-ever shoot with proper hair and makeup and lighting and a real camera was there, at that dungeon. It was by a fellow mistress, Mistress Asha. Her specialty was wrestling. She could beat the shit out of motherfuckers. But she was so talented. She could do hair, makeup and she also wanted to be a photographer at the time. So she was like, "I want to shoot and then you can put these photos in your portfolio and get more clients because your photos will be better quality." So she did a whole shoot for me. I remember being like, "Oh my god, I looked so beautiful." I'd never been done up that way, I didn't even know it was possible. And she did my hair in these beautiful finger waves, which is really hard to do. And she just slayed. So during this [PAPER] shoot, I just kept getting flashbacks of that.

An amazing full-circle moment.

Yeah. It felt like, "Wow, I'm so lucky that I get to come back and do this." Because I remember when I was there when I was younger and I talked to some girls and they’d been there for like, 10 plus years. I remember thinking to myself, like, "I don't want that." Even though I did love it there, I always wanted more for myself. But it was also interesting because as I was walking down the stairs, I disassociated. As I was entering, I went back to how I would shut myself off and then perform whatever it was that I needed to be: A mean, evil teacher, domineering mother or nun or nurse, or whoever it was. And that happened to me again. And Richie [Shazam] noticed it, Richie who was taking the photos was like, "Bitch, you're not right." I went into full robot. So that was weird to still have that reaction so many years later.

Cape: Balenciaga, Top and underwear: BabyLove's Latex (by Reneé Masoomian), Shoes: Pleasers

I understand because uh... and I've never written about stripping, but I worked at New York Dolls for... Oh my god. Yeah, and I never talk about it. This started when I was a teenager, as well. When I see signs for those clubs on the cabs, I’m back there. And stripper is still sort of part of who I am. Like, I see the dominatrix stuff in your fashion, your style. And for me personally, like I'll never take my belly button ring out. I love a neon tube dress. This is part of us. Our past makes us who we are today. Totally. What area [of New York City] was this dungeon in? In Chelsea. Like on a side street?

Yeah.

In a townhouse? No, no, no. In a commercial building in the basement. Yeah, and they would be so funny because there'd be all these proper, well-to-do moms and their yoga pants going to the yoga studio or doing Pilates on the other floors. And then, you know, we’d be the odd bunch just outside smoking or looking crazy. Sometimes I'd run out of there half-naked because I had to take some guy's card to the ATM to get money out. People were like, "What is going on down there?" They probably thought it was a brothel or something, honestly. Tell me about the Medical Chamber. It is basically like a creepy doctor's office. I loved the medical room. I loved playing evil doctor [laughs]. Evil nurse. But before you dressed up in outfits, though, you’d show up with no makeup on? Sweatpants?

Yeah. We were very superstitious. It was known that you don't get dressed up before a client actually arrives because then they never arrive.

Interesting. You know what I mean? We had superstitions like that. So most of us would just be lounging in no makeup and baggy clothes. Not dressed. It was discouraged to get dressed up, and if you did, people would say something. They would be like, "Oh, now we're not gonna get any clients. We're not gonna make any money today." There were weird unwritten, unspoken rules. Anyway, in the doctor's room, you would wear what? Like a little PVC nurse's outfit or latex nurse's outfit. Or, you know, sometimes they would just want a regular corset or fishnet type of traditional vibe.