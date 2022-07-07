Our little girl is all grown up. JoJo Siwa's big chop a few months ago was just the first step in a massive brand shift for the star — a de-Siwafication, if you will. Gone are the days of larger-than-life bows and Teslas covered in her own face. Now, the 19-year-old is into minimalism, setting boundaries and drinking lots of water.

With Facebook Watch's JoJo Goes coming out later this month, the queer and all-around icon gave us a glimpse into her current psyche in a recent interview with People. Perhaps the most newsworthy info of all? Siwa is a Kim Petras stan. Or, at the very least, she named her newest car "Tiff-A-Nay" after the "Coconuts" lyric.

Siwa also acknowledged fan observations that her home now has a more toned-down interior. Whereas the star said she wanted to be "Jake Paul back in the day," her recent career shift — away from the high-energy YouTube vlogs she was once known for — called for taking her home "down a couple notches."

As Siwa said, "When I stopped filming in the house every day, it was really weird for me to come into the house, and it felt like work. So I told my family, 'Let's change the house to a nice, pretty, calm, serene house.'"

Siwa also opened up about reconciling with her girlfriend Kylie Prew, who will be joining the star on her new series, and things are going well.

"It's good to have people that have your best interest around you, and she really does have mine," Siwa told People, and went on to explain that the pair is approaching their relationship differently this go-around. "We're still learning things, setting new boundaries, releasing boundaries... all the normal things."

While the star may be toning things down, she definitely isn’t slowing down. From judging on So You Think You Can Dance and co-managing a new pop group to dropping new music — fingers crossed for a "Coconuts" remix featuring the Dance Moms star — you can’t take the girl boss out of her that easily.

