JoJo Siwa had quite the gay awakening.

As you probably know by now, the Dance Moms alum made headlines in January 2021 after revealing that she's a member of the LGBTQ+ community. As such, she's continued to share candid stories with her fans since then, including tales about her love life, her coming out process and her journey towards embracing her sexuality. However, her latest revelation is probably one of her best ones, as it's all about the moment she realized she was gay.

Earlier this week, the 19-year-old star uploaded a video about the incident as part of TikTok's viral "Gay Awakening Storytime" trend, which begins with an anecdote about hearing Demi Lovato's hit 2015 single "Cool for the Summer" for the first time when she was 12.

"I really, really liked it and I listened to it all the time. I didn't know what it meant back then but now that I'm much older and I understand it," as Siwa explained. "Then a few years later, Jenna Dewan went on Lip Sync Battle. She did a really great Magic Mike number. I watched it every day."

That said, Siwa said her sexuality really became clear to her a couple years later during a first date with an unnamed man, who "wanted to have sex with me and I did not want to."

She added emphatically, "Never wanted to, grossed out by the thought of it, immediately knew men are not my thing, women are my gig, gotta go."

It's unclear whether the America's Got Talent judge is referring to TikToker Mark Bontempo, who is the only man she's publicly dated, though Siwa did previously state that her sexuality had nothing to do with their breakup in November 2020. Granted, she has been more open about her past two relationships, including Kylie Prew and current girlfriend Avery Cyrus, which she recently confirmed in a TikTok video documenting their cute date night at a Chuck E. Cheese.

Watch Siwa's "Gay Awakening Storytime" TikTok for yourself below.