Chris Hughes Wants JoJo Siwa in a Wedding Dress Immediately

I think it’s fair to say that JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes’ relationship is getting weird. If not weird, then this relationship is frighteningly close to weird, like a car on fire off the side of the 405, or a black cat with no eyes watching you walk by across the street.

The most puzzling Celebrity Big Brother situationship in history has taken a turn as Chris Hughes revealed he really wants to see JoJo Siwa in a wedding dress. Speaking to The Sun , Hughes revealed he’d “be lying if I didn’t tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day.” Bizarre as it sounds, he says the pair would “have a proper English wedding and I can imagine her in a full wedding dress.” Will the wedding dress at least come with stud spikes and rhinestones and rainbow glitter?

It’s the sort of admission that might read as loving, if it was anyone but Chris Hughes speaking to anywhere but The Sun about anyone but JoJo Siwa, who he met on a reality TV show about famous people doing obstacle courses. Hughes admits the whole thing is a bit strange elsewhere in the interview. “Everything that happened on CBB, and everything that has happened since... I know it’s such a clichéd thing to say, but I would never have believed it in a million years.”

As the story goes, Siwa and Hughes fell in love over the course of filming Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, popping up after the competition on vacation together. Having just barely come out as queer, Siwa found herself with a boyfriend after a string of high-visibility relationships with women and otherwise. In an appearance on the now-defunct Talk Tuah podcast, Siwa revealed she’d once spent $60,000 on a date with one such woman “to get laid.” Sadly, “it didn’t work.”

To his credit, the man gained notoriety on Love Island for being an all-around bad boyfriend. Famously, he was on the receiving end of the “I’m sat” meme almost a decade ago that was many people’s first introduction to the global hit dating competition. When this season was on television in 2015, Siwa would have been in middle school. I’m almost positive she never watched, seeing as she had homework to do and Nickelodeon award shows to scream at.