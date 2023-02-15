NCT's Johnny Suh Makes His Fashion Week Debut at Thom Browne

The biggest name to elicit mania on the internet from Thom Browne's show was without a doubt Johnny Suh, the NCT 127 rapper and k-pop superstar who was attending his first major New York Fashion Week event.

His front row debut is a big coup for Browne, as Fashion Week and k-pop have increasingly become intertwined in recent months. The majority of the brand's YouTube livestream comments were from users anticipating Suh's arrival.

Suh first teased his NYFW cameo on Instagram two days before, where he wore a look entirely by Thom Browne including the brand's signature leather Hector bag.

He was seated next to Lil Nas X at the show (which took place at The Shed in Hudson Yards) and afterwards took photos with Stranger Things' David Harbour, South Korean singer Eric Nam as well as Thom Browne himself, whom he met for the first time. Suh was wearing a gray checked suit and matching tie and jacket worn off-the-shoulder.

This wasn't Suh's first big New York fashion outing. Last year, the musician attended the Met Gala for the first time as a guest of Instagram and alongside designer Peter Do, who made his outfit for the big night. Andrew Bolton, who curates the Met's Costume Institute, is also Thom Browne's partner.

Afterwards Suh signed autographs and took home roses and flowers from fans.