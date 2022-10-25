Jimmy Edgar is one of the most thrilling names in dance music. The Detroit native calls upon the expansive soundscape of his home and runs free with it, embracing delicate synths as much as he does harsh industrial clangs. Edgar captures the duality of the Motor City, and he's only touched the surface.

Today, Edgar premieres the latest offering of his forthcoming album LIQUIDS HEAVEN, out November 11 via Innovative Leisure. "EUPHORIA" finds the electronic auteur building upon the vibrancy of 2021's CHEETAH BEND. He previously shared the raucous grimy romp "EVERYBODY" featuring 10k.Caash and fellow Detroit native Zelooperz for pure club debauchery.

Previously crowned the "First Lady of Mad Decent," LIZ's funky RnB inclinations lean into her pop sensibilities for the perfect addition to any club hit. "EUPHORIA" is no different and is sure to be a hit to warm up the dance floor into these winter months. Her silky-smooth voice and layered harmonies rise steadily with Edgar's momentum that he builds with swelling synths and keys. Edgar's production is reminiscent of late '90s and early '00s dance pop and Eurodance (think Cascada and September), and the musical chemistry built with LIZ is pure bliss.

Edgar is no stranger to the PAPER universe, and he's a household name in the electronic music world. He's worked with every notable imprint from Warp to Hotflush and has collaborated with the likes of Hudson Mohawke, Danny Brown, SOPHIE, Machinedrum and more. Whether channeling soft, atmospheric R&B or dialing it all in for the grimiest dance floor hits, Edgar prides himself on being an electronic chameleon. LIQUIDS HEAVEN is no exception.

Below, listen to the PAPER premiere of "EUPHORIA" featuring LIZ. You can preorder LIQUIDS HEAVEN ahead of its November 11 release here.