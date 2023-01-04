Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after being involved in a traumatic snowplow accident over the weekend.

According to the actor's representatives, Renner is in "critical yet stable" condition after being airlifted to a nearby Nevada hospital on Sunday night to undergo two surgeries for "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries." Initial reports indicated that Renner's leg was run over by a Snowcat while the actor was attempting clear a large quantity of snow from his ranch, causing a significant loss of blood. Fortunately, a neighbor who happened to be a doctor was able to apply a tourniquet to his leg until local authorities could arrive.

While still recovering in intensive care, Renner was well enough to post a selfie of himself in a hospital bed late Tuesday night on Instagram, writing "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

According to Washoe County authorities, Renner's injuries were the result of a weather-related snow-plowing accident when efforts to recover his 14,330 pound snowplow went awry resulting in the large industrial vehicle running him over.

“Based on our investigation, Mr. Renner’s personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam explained as he laid out the series of events in a press conference according to Variety. “After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member. At this point, it was observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. It’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully. An eyewitness detailed seeing Mr. Renner getting into the PistenBully and not seeing him again until the PistenBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway.”

Washoe Country Sheriff’s Office determined that Renner was not believed “to be impaired” at the time of the accident and that no foul play is suspected.