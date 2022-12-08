Jennifer Lawrence is getting fact checked by Twitter.

On Wednesday, December 7, Variety published a conversation about female-led action hero movies between the Causeway actress and The Woman King star Viola Davis. However, it looks like the former needs a brief history class on the subject, at least according to the internet.

While talking about the Hollywood machine's hesitance to produce action films starring strong women, Lawrence framed herself as a trailblazer by telling Davis that "nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie" before she played Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games in 2012.

"Because it wouldn’t work. Because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead," she continued, prior to celebrating her own legacy by saying she's "so happy every single time" she sees an action-packed movie with a woman protagonist.

Needless to say, it didn't take long for incredulous commenters to correct her, with names like Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Yeoh and Pam Grier popping up consistently from users like writer Mike Petriello wondering, "how is it possible to be this wrong?"

"or uma thurman (@drivelinebases) or linda hamilton (@darby_robinson) or, like, a dozen other women," he added. "I'm begging you all to know Michelle Yeoh."

Meanwhile, Rewire News Group's Imani Gandy also brought up Angelina Jolie, Milla Jovovich and Charlize Theron before echoing Petriello with another Uma Thurman shoutout, adding "KILL BILL ANYONE??"

Lawrence has yet to address the backlash. In the meantime though, you can read what she and Viola Davis' entire conversation here.

Photo via Getty / Tristan Fewings

