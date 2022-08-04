Who needs dating apps when you have an opening line as iconic as “Hi, I’m Stifler’s Mom.” Speaking with Variety, Jennifer Coolidge reflects back on her experience as the original MILF in the raunchy teen comedy seared into the minds of early aughts teens, American Pie. Apparently, her breakout role got her a good deal of attention from more than just casting directors.

The actress, who starred in the 1999 cult classic as Jeanine Stifler, the protagonist's mother who serves as the sexual awakening of her son’s friend, credits the film franchise for upping her body count, saying she got “a lot of action” following its release. “There were so many benefits to doing that movie,” she said “(otherwise) there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with.” We doubt Coolidge would have any trouble pulling on her own, but the moniker certainly helps.

Needless to say, the actress’ reputation hasn’t cooled off since. Most recently, her performance in HBO’s original series White Lotus received an Emmys nomination and critical acclaim, despite her own initial reservations about taking on the part. “If I’m not getting great roles, I come to the conclusion that people think I’m incapable of that. And then I make the decision that I am incapable of that. You actually have to have a Mike White [White Lotus’ creator] that comes in and says ‘I think you can do this.’”

Fan favorite White Lotus has been renewed for a second season. Hopefully HBO’s recent (and controversial) merger with Discovery won’t scrap those plans.