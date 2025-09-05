PAPER Presents The Tear: DJPT

PAPER <3s NY and PAPER <3s the DJs that keep us moving. That’s why we’re proud to present The Tear , our mix series highlighting the best DJs spinning in the city we call home. In July, we shared a mix by Jek and djfix (Earth Dog Records) , a lean and bouncy hop scotch through sounds and styles. Today, we’re excited to present a mix from DJPT , one of our favorite DJs whose transcendent mixing is equal parts curation and creation.

“A bit less four-on-the-floor, please!” That’s resident New York heavyweight DJPT’s (Petey Avila) biggest hope for the future of the NYC nightlife. It appears that DJPT is being the change he wants to see in the world; his mix for The Tear is a dense bramble of contrasting rhythms, textures and massive sonic swings, a world away from four on the floor robotics. Per his percussive aspiration, the motion that this mix inspires is a sort of thrilling churn, inspiring the body to slink and circle. It’s a clear representation of the DJ’s IRL offerings, whether he’s playing at scene center Nowadays or at underground hotspots like Nocturnal Emissions . “[This mix is] heavily inspired by the club music I heard when I started going out here [in NYC] in 2016, tracks with a lot of character, rhythmic quirks and big bass,” DJPT shares. “There’s also a fair amount of music from the UK, a place that I feel that New York nightlife has always welcomed and been in conversation with musically.” DJPT’s The Tear mix begins with the quiet purr of percussion before Dance Hall vocals come in to announce the rush ahead. Staccato horn chords march forward and suddenly we’re spinning with a hyperdrive edit of “IS IT” by amapiano star Tyla. Soon enough, the sounds of ballroom, reggaeton, and acid-hued synths create a collage and bleary momentum as the harried listener tries to keep up. When asked about the sounds that inspired this mix, DJPT refers to mixes for outlets like The FADER and DIS Magazine from the 2016-era of NYC nightlife he fondly remembers. “To me, [those] mixes prioritized a DJ’s sonic vision and bold mixing choices rather than constructing a consistent energy for the entire runtime,” DJPT says. “Lots of big blends, not really background music.” In line with his inspo, you can try to put this mix on in the quiet background, but just expect to find yourself soon in sudden, unstoppable motion.

The prompt for the mix was “the past, present and future of NYC nightlife.” What sounds inspired you for this mix? This mix is an assortment of tracks from some of my favorite New York/East Coast producers of the moment and (in my opinion) NYC club classics. It’s heavily inspired by the club music I heard when I started going out here in 2016, tracks with a lot of character, rhythmic quirks and big bass. There’s also a fair amount of music from the UK, a place that I feel New York nightlife has always welcomed and been in conversation with musically. Structurally, I was inspired by mixes of that era too, for platforms like The FADER and DIS Magazine. To me, these mixes prioritized a DJ’s sonic vision and bold mixing choices rather than constructing a consistent energy for the entire runtime. Lots of big blends, not really background music. They definitely feel more adventurous than a lot of mixes do today. Where was the first set you played in NYC? I played a Pride party at H0L0 in 2019 with my friends Sterling Juan Diaz and Sheher Preisler (aka the icon Yungklonopin ). About 45 minutes into my closing set one of the CDJs emergency looped and none of us knew what was happening so we called it a night. Great party though! Favorite NYC nightlife memory? Sometime in 2016 I heard LSDXOXO ’s edit of “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” at China Chalet and it lowkey changed my life. I hadn’t heard the original song in a very long time and hearing it again sounding like that blew my mind. Still chasing that high to be honest. Honorable mentions go to Club Night Club Halloween 2019, DisCakes NYE 2020 and Byrell the Great ’s set at Nowadays Nonstop in August 2021 (still the best dancefloor I’ve ever been on).

Favorite set you’ve ever played? Last April at Bossa Nova Civic Club for sure. Byrell asked me to play a night he was putting together and coming out of a somewhat dry period for bookings, I knew I had to go as hard as I could — and I did! It was raw. A lot changed after that set and I’m very grateful for him and that night. Biggest nightlife pet peeve? Uninspired and predictable lineups. It’s frustrating to see some promoters continually book DJs who are always playing together for their party. Shake it up! When you put together a lineup of DJs who might not usually play with each other, special things can happen. It can definitely bring new energies out of everyone on the lineup. Biggest DJ inspo? Forever and always Juliana Huxtable , Bobby Beethoven and Shyboi . They made the first mixes I have saved in my endless SoundCloud mix playlist and every time I hear each of them play now it’s so special. Also constantly energized by my many peers… Sevyn Love , DJ Deadname , Alexis De La Rosa , DILUVIA , BATTYGYAL , Eros , enfleshed and Blessing to name a few. Each of them inspires me to step my pussy up every time I hear them play.