Britney Spears' childhood friend Jason Alexander, who she was famously married to for 55 hours following a 2004 Vegas wedding, has yet again made an unlikely return to the headlines. After showing up to a Free Britney protest last year and going somewhat viral, it would seem that Alexander attended yesterday's disturbing US Capitol MAGA riots.

Apparently a longtime Trump supporter, the Louisiana boilermaker posted a photo of himself on Facebook wearing a Trump-branded beanie on the streets of DC yesterday.

A quick scroll through Alexander's public posts reveals he's an entrenched conspiracy theorist, engaging with all the Qanon cliches: from flat earth truthing to Joe Rogan interviews. He recently posted a rant against wearing masks to the pandemic with a country-rap song playing in the background... comments turned off.

Alexander posted about his plans to attend the violent rally three days ago, posting footage of himself attending a smaller protest with the text, "Where all my patriots I'm on the Trump Train what will you tell your grand kids [sic]".

Spears and Alexander had their quickie 2004 marriage annulled after lawyers petitioned that Spears "lacked understanding of her actions" while going through with the ceremony. She ended up marrying backup dancer Kevin Federline a few months later; they divorced in 2006.

First to break the Jason Alexander Capitol story was Britney fan account @BritneyHiatus, which also was first to report his attendance at the #FreeBritney protest in LA last year. And while we're always hoping for the best for the clearly-troubled Britney, it's hard not to draw a link between the conspiracy theories around her conservatorship and the misinformation-filled Qanon posts that have destroyed the internet and directly resulted in yesterday's terrifying coup attempt.

There's a lot of bullshit on the internet, people! Be wary of what you read.